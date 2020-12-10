WATCH LIVE: National Hanukkah Menorah Lighting takes place in Washington, D.C.

The National Hanukkah Menorah Lighting will take place Dec. 10 across from the White House in Washington, D.C.

The event is expected to start at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched live in the player above.

The event, hosted by the American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), will mark the first night of Hanukkah and feature a performance by the U.S. Navy Band. Special measures will be in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

