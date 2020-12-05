COVID-19 latest: vaccines, holiday travel, new CDC guidelines

Caitlin Rivers:

Yeah, that's a great question. One of the more recent developments that started this fall is that there are tests that are more, they're cheaper, they're easier to use. They don't require a central laboratory and they return results quite quickly. They're not yet widely available. They're primarily in the hands of the state governments. But I think that will change in the coming months. And I do hope that will give people more flexibility to use testing to determine whether or not they're infected before making choices about what activities to undertake. Whether or not that will be available like a pregnancy test where you can buy it at the grocery store, buy it at the pharmacy and keep it at home is not clear, that's actually more of a regulatory issue than a technology issue. But if the FDA were to go that direction, I think it would be a good development.