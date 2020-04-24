What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
By

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: New York governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Nation

NEW YORK — New York reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths in weeks on Friday.

Cuomo reported on the latest COVID-19 death toll in New York. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The state reported 422 deaths as of Thursday. That’s the fewest since March 31, when it recorded 391 deaths. More than 16,000 people have died in the state from the outbreak.

“Again, this is at an unimaginable level, and it’s dropping somewhat. But it’s still devastating news,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

The total number of people hospitalized statewide continues to drop slowly, hitting about 14,000, though the number of new patients coming into hospitals is basically flat, Cuomo said.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

