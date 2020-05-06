WATCH LIVE: New York governor gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference to provide an update on how his state is addressing the coronavirus pandemic. As states across the country make plans to reopen, Cuomo said Tuesday that the national debate over when to ease shutdown orders boils down to the value placed on people’s lives.

The Democratic governor made the argument as political pressure intensifies to relax restrictions keeping people at home and off the job. Cuomo has opted for a slower approach that will allow parts of the state to phase in economic activity later this month if they meet and maintain benchmarks.

Cuomo claims his plan avoids the trade-off between economic and human costs because it will be controlled by officials constantly monitoring fatalities and hospitalizations.