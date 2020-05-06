WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on coronavirus response

Members of the House Committee on Appropriations are scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on the country’s coronavirus response efforts.

The House committee is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hear from two witnesses: Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The White House last week blocked Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from appearing before the House subcommittee on Wednesday. Fauci is instead expected to testify before a Senate committee on May 12.