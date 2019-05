The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is unveiling its predictions for the 2019 hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, which begins June 1 and runs through November.

NOAA also plans to discuss its initiatives to “boost forecasting and operations.”

