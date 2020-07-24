WATCH: Officials testify on how FEMA will respond to natural disasters amid the pandemic

Federal officials are testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Friday about how the government will respond to natural disasters, including hurricanes, amid COVID-19.

Watch the hearing stream live in the video player above at 9 a.m. ET.

The virus has overstretched states and left many people wondering how to safely respond to disasters while preventing the spread of more infections.

Meanwhile, the first hurricane to threaten the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is presenting new challenges to Hawaii officials long accustomed to tropical storms.

For example, how do you secure enough shelter space when people have to stay at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart from one another? What happens when someone shows up at a shelter with a fever?

Late Thursday, Hurricane Douglas was 1,025 miles (1,810 kilometers) southeast of Hilo and packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

It’s expected to weaken as it passes over cooler water but meteorologists warn strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf could afflict the entire state beginning on Sunday.

The storm approaches as Hawaii grapples with increasing COVID-19 numbers. On Thursday, the state reported 55 newly confirmed cases, its highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

“I never thought in 30 years of doing this I’d be answering medical questions,” said John Cummings, the public information office for Honolulu Emergency Management, underscoring the odd position authorities have found themselves in.