WATCH LIVE: Pence takes part in unveiling of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit

The National Air and Space Museum is marking the 50-year anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11 by putting Neil Armstrong’s spacesuit on display for the first time in 13 years.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks during the unveiling in Washington, D.C.

Armstrong and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin took the first steps on the moon on July 20, four days after the space shuttle was launched.

The Smithsonian Institution, which runs the National Air and Space Museum, said the conservation of Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit was crowdfunded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2015.