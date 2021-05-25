Looking back at a year-long racial reckoning since George Floyd’s killing

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, this was an hour-long, private meeting between President Biden, who has known tragic public loss, and the Floyd family that, of course, also knows tragic public loss, of course, at the hands of police.

Now, President Biden, I'm told was very personal with this family. He's gotten to know this family over the last year. He's had multiple conversations with them before the verdict, after the verdict.

He's talked a lot about the family's well-being, asking them how are they doing, how are they coping, do they have the resources they need. The president also released a statement, and I want to read part of it to you.

He said: "For any family experiencing a profound loss, the first year can feel like they got the news a few seconds ago. And they have had to relive that pain and grief at each and every time those horrific nine minutes and 29 seconds have been replayed" — that statement, of course, talking about the nine minutes and 29 seconds that Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd.

I'm told by the Floyd family, as well as in public statements, that the president spent time really talking to them about processing their grief. He also spent time playing with Gianna Floyd. That's George Floyd's daughter. She ran into the president's arms, he said, and also said: "I'm hungry. Do you have some snacks?"

He gave her ice cream and Cheetos. So, you see there a sort of really genuine back-and-forth there. But the president also assured this family that he is going to be pushing for policing reform.