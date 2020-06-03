WATCH LIVE: ‘Race Matters: America in Crisis,’ a PBS NewsHour Special

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Across the United States, frustration and outrage are pouring out onto the streets over police brutality and the death of George Floyd, as well as deep, systemic racial disparities in education, the criminal justice system, the economy and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, June 5, the PBS NewsHour will focus on these issues in a special called “Race Matters: America in Crisis,” when we’ll turn to grassroots voices from around the country and host roundtable conversations of thought leaders, newsmakers and experts. The special will air on PBS stations nationwide at 9 p.m. ET.

