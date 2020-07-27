WATCH LIVE: Rep. John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol – Monday, July 27

Longtime colleagues, friends and members of the public will pay their respects to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Monday and Tuesday July 27, 28 at the U.S. Capitol.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. ET at the U.S. Capitol. Watch live in the player above.

Lewis, 80, died Friday, July 17, just more than six months after he announced he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. He served 17 terms in the U.S. House and was a member of the “Big Six” civil rights activists led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Due to coronavirus precautions, an invitation-only ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Public viewing will begin at 6 p.m. ET Monday at the top of the east front steps of the Capitol rather than in the Rotunda, and will continue there for most of the day Tuesday. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Lewis’ family has asked members of the public not to travel from across the country to pay their respects. Instead, they suggested people pay virtual tribute online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

Later in the week, Lewis will be honored in a Thursday funeral at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary, and will be interred at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.