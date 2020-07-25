Services honoring Rep. John Lewis begin in Alabama

Pat Duggins:

Well, if you ask his family, it was kind of a homecoming.

I mean, there was singing during the memorial ceremony today. There was dancing. I may be being a bit of a curmudgeon, but it struck me that the the event started at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, sharp, and it took 17 minutes before the first African-American person got to talk. So you've got that going on.

You've got the head of Troy University say, oh, well, back in the day, we wouldn't even allow him to enter the university. And later on, we gave him an honorary doctorate, how about that? The state troopers that were part of the attacking squad in 1965, during Bloody Sunday, were the ones now looking over his casket, which is obviously draped with the American flag. So one small sign of how things have changed.

But then I read an Associated Press account, while I was getting ready for this interview about how the police chief at Troy University was suspended because he went on social media and said that George Ford contributed to his own death. So things are changing. Things are not changing. It's kind of glacial. And unfortunately, John Lewis didn't see it to its fruition. He got a lot done, but still clearly a lot left to do.