WATCH LIVE: Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news briefing

Nation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a news briefing Tuesday in Washington, DC.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

