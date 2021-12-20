Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Build Back Better setback, omicron’s spread

Amy Walter:

Well, it does seem as if there are discussions going on right now about a bill that would maybe trim out some of the things that were problematic for Manchin or a bill that was much more focused on the one or two issues he was concerned about.

I have also heard progressive lawmakers suggesting that the president himself just issue executive orders on some of these issues, so that they can be done immediately.

But Tam is exactly right. I mean, the thing is that the Democrats have a story to tell. Every party has a story to tell when they have been in power. And the whole goal is to tell your story over and over again, convince voters that sending them back to Washington is a good idea because I have been able to do XYZ.

They haven't done any of that. Instead, it's really been all about trying to sell this piece of legislation. And, quite frankly, I don't think it's particularly helpful for Senate Democrats, especially those Senate Democrats in marginal states, states that are purple, to have to go and campaign in 2022 to have to spend the next couple of weeks here still fighting, but also voting for a bill that's not going to pass.

That is not a really helpful exercise. And, again, it's only going to help — for Democrats who were worried about 2022, this gives Republicans some very good talking points to say that the Senate couldn't pass legislation because even Democrats thought it went too far.