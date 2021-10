The Senate Water and Power Subcommittee is expected to discuss ongoing drought issues in the western United States and how to manage those crises.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Currently, almost all land in the western half of the country is experiencing some form of dry conditions or drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.