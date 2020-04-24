WATCH LIVE: South Dakota governor gives coronavirus update

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will give an update Friday on how the state is handling the spread of the coronavirus.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to speak at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

South Dakota has 1,956 cases of COVID-19, according to the state’s department of health, and nine people have died. While the state has some restrictions in place, such as on the number of people that can gather at one time, Noem has stopped short of issuing a stay-at-home order like most other states, despite a major outbreak in Sioux Falls, the state’s largest city.

Nearly 800 of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were tied to employees at a pork processing plant that closed earlier this month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a number of recommendations as the Smithfield Foods plant considers reopening, including requiring employees to wear face masks and staggering shifts. Those recommendations are not mandatory. It’s not clear when the plant would resume operations, but Noem said that the state health department was working with the plant and that she hoped it would reopen quickly.

Noem also said she would not shut down races at two speedways this weekend, though the hundreds of people expected to attend violate the state’s and the CDC’s guidelines for large gatherings.

