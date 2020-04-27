What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Texas governor gives coronavirus update

Nation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference to give an update on the state’s plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions and reopen some businesses.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the video player above.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 24 ‘Do not call me a hero.’ Listen to an ICU nurse’s plea for fighting the coronavirus

  2. Watch Apr 26 Louisville musicians make a song for the city amid crisis

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Watch Aug 28 Why doctors are increasingly prescribing nature

  5. Read Apr 27 WATCH LIVE: Texas governor gives coronavirus update

The Latest