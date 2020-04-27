WATCH: WHO holds news conference on novel coronavirus

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Associated Press

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries to continue to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 as lockdowns across Europe started to ease with declining numbers of new cases.

“The pandemic is far from over,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a Geneva news conference. “WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries,” he added.

Tedros called for worldwide solidarity to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We can only defeat this virus through unity,” he said.

Associated Press

