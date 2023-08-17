WATCH LIVE: ‘The Rise and Fall of Affirmative Action’ – The 2023 Hutchins Forum

Join Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Henry Louis Gates Jr. as they host the 2023 Hutchins Forum on the rise and fall of affirmative action.

Watch the event live at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Panelists include:

Jay Caspian Kang (The New Yorker)

Randall Kennedy (Harvard Law School)

John McWhorter (Columbia University)

Melissa Murray (NYU School of Law)

Laurence H. Tribe (Harvard Law School)

The 2023 Hutchins Forum is presented live at the Old Whaling Church in Martha’s Vineyard in partnership with the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard and the PBS NewsHour.

