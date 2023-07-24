Study outlines how college admissions practices benefit richest applicants

Geoff Bennett:

A new study out today shows how college admissions practices benefit the richest applicants.

Opportunity Insights, a group of Harvard economists, analyzed data from 12 of the country's top colleges from 1999 to 2015. They found that among students with the same test scores, applicants with families in the top 1 percent of earners were 34 percent more likely to be accepted. Those from the top point 0.1 percent were twice as likely to be accepted. And schools gave preference to legacies and student athletes, among others.

Overall, one in six students at Ivy League schools had parents in the highest income bracket.

Raj Chetty directs Opportunity Insights and co-authored the study. And he joins us now.

So, Raj, based on your research, how are elite institutions giving an admissions advantage to students who come from wealthy families?