WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference from White House

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference from the White House on Friday. The presser comes hours after he tweeted about the protests in Minneapolis, threatening to take action and calling violent protesters “thugs.”

Trump’s tweet — which was flagged by Twitter as violating rules about “glorifying violence” — came after protesters torched a Minneapolis police station, capping three days of violence over the death of George Floyd, who was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Watch the remarks in the liveplayer above.