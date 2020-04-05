What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Michael D. Regan

WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

Nation

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to hold a news briefing at 7 pm EST.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

Michael D. Regan

Michael D. Regan is an Associate Multimedia Producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend.

