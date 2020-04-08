WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is expected to make an announcement Wednesday about changing guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic, Vice President Mike Pence said.

The White House coronavirus task force is expected to begin its briefing at 5 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Under the proposed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. The person described the proposal on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

The new policy is aimed in particular at workers in critical jobs. But it also comes as the Trump administration is eyeing what it calls a “stabilization” in infection rates and looks toward rolling back some of the restrictive social distancing guidelines and restarting the nation’s stalled economy.