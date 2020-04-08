What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Smokestacks and cooling towers seen across a field of crops at the facility where a fire broke out at a key gasoline-making unit at a PBF Energy Inc refinery in Delaware City, Delaware August 21, 2015. PBF Energy Inc shut down the unit, and is running the rest of the plant at reduced rates, the company said. Photo by Charles Mostoller/Reuters.
By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Outbreak triggers drop in climate-changing emissions, Energy Department projects

Science

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite mocking the idea of climate change, President Donald Trump will preside over one of the country’s sharpest drops in climate-damaging emissions on record, as the economic paralysis from the coronavirus tamps down energy use, according to an Energy Department projection on Tuesday.

The agency’s Energy Information Administration projects a 7.5% drop in fossil fuel emissions for 2020. That would be the biggest cut in U.S. energy emissions since at least 1990, EIA records show. The year after the start of the 2008 recession saw a 7.3% decline.

Trump routinely mocks the science of climate change, and his administration has moved to roll back tougher mileage and emissions standards and other climate efforts from the Obama administration.

Emissions will fall markedly this year anyway, owing to the slowing economy and restrictions on business and travel related to the coronavirus, the EIA said.

Burning of fossil fuels, and the rate of climate damage, typically rebounds as an economy does, after economic downturns.

Globally, “we’re seeing radical declines in transportation emissions and drops in other sectors of the economy,” said Stanford University’s Rob Jackson, who heads a group of independent scientists who monitor global carbon pollution. “We haven’t seen anything like this since the Great Depression.”

The energy agency projects Americans will burn 9% less gasoline and diesel and 10% less jet fuel, and that the electricity sector will generate 3% less power overall, among other declines. Solar and wind power — which get scant attention from Trump, other than his statements of loathing for wind turbines — will account for the majority of the country’s new electricity generation, the report says. As marketplace competition reshapes how Americans get their energy, power plants will use 11% more renewables and 20% less coal this year.

The 2020 outlook also marks a setback in Trump’s frequently stated mission of helping make the United States the world’s dominant player in energy production. The coronavirus and an unrelated petroleum supply glut caused by ramped-up pumping by Saudi Arabia and Russia will return the United States to being a net importer of petroleum for at least a time, as domestic drilling subsides, the EIA report said. Any global accord to cut back oil production could change that, the agency noted.

“These trends are only temporary and they’ll go away as fast as this coronavirus crisis goes away,” said climate scientist Jonathan Overpeck, the University of Michigan’s environment dean.

AP Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report.

By —

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 07 Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most

  2. Read Apr 08 WATCH: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

  3. Watch Apr 07 What these New York EMTs are seeing as they respond to COVID-19 cases

  4. Read Apr 07 Asian Americans describe ‘gut punch’ of racist attacks during coronavirus pandemic

  5. Read Apr 07 Schumer proposes $25,000 ‘heroes’ pay for frontline workers

The potential consequences of the auto emissions rollback

Science Apr 04

The Latest