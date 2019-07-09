WATCH LIVE: U.S. women’s soccer parade celebrates 2019 World Cup win

NEW YORK — A ticker tape parade will shower the U.S. women’s national soccer team with praise and paper confetti Wednesday for its 2019 World Cup win.

The parade to celebrate the U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup win begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday in New York City. Watch live in the player above.

It will be the city’s first ticker tape parade since the team’s Women’s World Cup win in 2015.

The procession will move up the Canyon of Heroes, a section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan. Large crowds are expected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, will then give the players a symbolic key to the city. All tickets for the City Hall ceremony have now been issued.

READ MORE: U.S. women’s soccer won 4 World Cups. Now can they score equal pay?

The team has already started celebrating its record fourth Women’s World Cup title. After touching down at Newark International Airport on Monday, players exchanged toasts over champagne and sang “We Are the Champions.”

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to continue the celebration of its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has also accepted an invitation for the U.S. women’s soccer team to visit Congress. It’s unclear if President Donald Trump will invite the team to visit.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when “these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.”

Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe said Tuesday on CNN that she had accepted invitations from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi and Schumer to go to Washington.

Rapinoe has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team will be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.