WATCH LIVE: White House COVID task force holds news briefing

The White House COVID-19 task force is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The briefing comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads around the country.

Speakers during the briefing include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President

Dr. Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator

This story is developing and will be updated.