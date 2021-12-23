WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing

The White House will hold a news briefing on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The briefing comes amid a spike of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

President Joe Biden even made a televised statement earlier in the week urging vaccine holdouts to get vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

“I, honest to God, believe it’s your patriotic duty,” Biden said from the White House on Tuesday. While Biden did not issue fresh travel warnings or guidance ahead of the holidays, he urged that vaccines are the safest way to enjoy the holidays. “You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family,” Biden said.

“Get vaccinated now,” he pleaded. “It’s free. It’s convenient. I promise you, it saves lives.”