Courtney Vinopal
WATCH: Minneapolis police give update on George Floyd death investigation

Nation

Minneapolis police will give an update May 28 on the investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday night.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired following Floyd’s death. A bystander video captured a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

