‘A knee on the neck of black America’: the symbolism of George Floyd’s death

Councilwoman Andrea Jenkins:

Oh, Amna, yes, I absolutely agree with Mayor Frey and his call for charges to be filed against the officer involved.

And I am calling for all of the officers involved to be investigated. You know, as the mayor said, if you or I had stood by in the commission of a crime, then we would be charged as accomplices.

And so it was clear to me what we witnessed in that video was a crime. And it was not only a crime against George Floyd, although he suffered the most deep injustice, but, in my mind, it felt like it was a symbol for a knee on the neck of black America.

The president has loosened the restrictions on the EPA, which we know is creating an issue in black and brown communities all around this country, inhibiting our ability to breathe. The pandemic is impacting black and brown communities disproportionately in regards to access to health care and testing, in regards to employment, in regards to who is dying from this pandemic.

Sixty percent of all the deaths have been black and brown people. And so it seems like that was a symbol for having — America having its knee on the necks of black and brown people in this country.