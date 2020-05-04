WATCH: New York City will distribute 7.5 million free face masks

New York City has a sufficient supply of PPE to address the novel coronavirus pandemic for the first time since March, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“We have a little breathing room. We can finally ensure for the whole week ahead that every hospital, every nursing home will get what they need. That means the N95 masks, the surgical masks, the gloves, the face shields, the surgical gowns, the whole set,” De Blasio said during a news conference.

The mayor added that the city will immediately have 7.5 million face masks available to be distributed to residents for free. This includes 5 million three-ply surgical-style face coverings and another 2.5 million nonmedical cloth masks, which will be available at school grab and go meal sites, grocery stores and other locations.

The city also plans to stockpile a 90-day supply of PPE to address future virus outbreaks. Currently, New York has more than 316,000 confirmed cases of the virus, according the the COVID Tracking Project.