WATCH: Rep. Ilhan Omar holds news conference on systemic racism

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar held a news conference on systemic racism, alongside other state leaders as Minneapolis continues to be a flashpoint in the nation’s reckoning on race.

Last month, several Minneapolis police officers resigned over a perceived lack of support during the height of the George Floyd protests that followed Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The officers cited Mayor Jacob Frey’s decision to abandon the Third Precinct station on May 28. The building was set on fire by demonstrators that night.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched a civil rights investigation into the city’s police department last month and the FBI is investigating whether police willfully deprived Floyd of his civil rights.

The department has faced decades of allegations of brutality and other discrimination against Black Americans and other minorities. A majority of City Council members support dismantling or defunding the department.

Omar told CNN’s “State of the Union” last month that the Minneapolis Police Department is suffering a crisis of credibility and needs to be dismantled. In the recent news conference, she expanded her criticism to the wider systemic racism rooted in American culture.

“We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system,” she said. “We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in healthcare, in employment, in the air we breath.”