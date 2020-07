New York City has rolled out a dozen mask vending machines at 10 subway stations around the city as part of a pilot programme to make PPE, or personal protective equipment, easily available for those riding on mass transit.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the player above.

The new machines sell reusable face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

The programme started at the end of June, ahead of the city entering phase 3 of reopening.