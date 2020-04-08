What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives coronavirus update

Nation

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Watch Gov. Abbott’s remarks in the video player above.

Abbott’s news conference comes a day after a federal appeals court ruled that Texas could ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that limits non-essential surgeries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Texas currently has more than 8,000 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 07 Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most

  2. Read Apr 08 WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

  3. Watch Apr 07 What these New York EMTs are seeing as they respond to COVID-19 cases

  4. Read Apr 07 Schumer proposes $25,000 ‘heroes’ pay for frontline workers

  5. Read Apr 08 What ‘recovered from coronavirus’ means

The Latest