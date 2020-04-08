WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives coronavirus update

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Abbott’s news conference comes a day after a federal appeals court ruled that Texas could ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that limits non-essential surgeries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Texas currently has more than 8,000 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.