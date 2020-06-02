WATCH: Texas governor says violence, vandalism ‘never the answer’

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that more than 3,000 Texas state troopers have been assigned across the state to bolster local law enforcement amid days of protests.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

A growing number of protesters assembled outside Dallas City Hall to begin another day of protests as Abbott met inside with local officials.

Abbott didn’t suggest any changes to Texas policing or laws in the wake of Floyd’s death, and Democrats criticized his words as insufficient.

Abbott said Texas would not request military support after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy troops across the U.S. to confront violence set off by the death of George Floyd.