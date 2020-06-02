What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Yasmeen Alamiri
WATCH: George Floyd’s family on ‘what those officers took from us’

Nation

The family of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after been held down by the neck by police in Minneapolis, spoke on Tuesday about the void his death had left in their lives.

Watch their news conference in the video above.

“This is what those officers took from us,” the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, said. “At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle.”

“If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore. I’m here for my baby and I’m here for George, because I want justice for him. I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks, he was good — and this is the proof,” Washington said, pointing to their daughter. “He was a good man.”

Her remarks came one week after Floyd’s death on May 25.

READ MORE: What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the digital news editor for the PBS NewsHour.

