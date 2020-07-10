WATCH: Trump attends roundtable on Venezuela during Florida campaign visit

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s planned reboot of his already rebooted reelection effort has hit another snag.

Watch the event in the video player above.

Amid uncertainty he can still draw big and enthusiastic crowds to his signature rallies in the coronavirus era, Trump announced he was postponing a planned rally for Saturday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because of a tropical storm is threatening the area.

While Trump’s visit to Florida was supposed to launch back-to-back days of high-profile campaigning it has instead wound up being a one-off. He did fit in a campaign fundraiser in South Florida and events focused on government counternarcotics efforts and support for the Venezuelan people.

At his Doral event with Venezuelan expatriates, Trump courted a segment of Florida’s diverse Hispanic population by sharpening an emerging attack line: Biden might not be a socialist, but he is running past his expiration date and controlled by an ascendant liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

“Republicans are the party of freedom, and Democrats are the party of socialism and worse,” Trump said.

His visit to Florida took him to terrain where COVID-19’s surge threatens his hold on a must-win state and raises questions about Republican aims to hold their nominating convention in Jacksonville next month.

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani in Washington and Steve Peoples in London contributed to this report.