WATCH: WHO says coronavirus cases in the world reach 12 million

The World Health Organization on Friday announced that 12 million cases of the new coronavirus had been recorded in total, and warned that the number of people infected had doubled in the last six weeks.

Watch the announcement in the player above.

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the international community needed “leadership, community participation and collective solidarity” to “turn this pandemic around.”

Tedros cited Italy and South Korea when saying that “there are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control.”

However, he also warned that “it’s not only COVID-19 that threatens lives and livelihoods” but that other diseases such as measles, polio and malaria “all thrive when immunisation is paused and supply chains for medical supplies are interrupted.”

Tedros made the statement during an announcement of details of the WHO-led investigation into the cause and origin of the new coronavirus, saying that WHO experts were heading to China to meet with scientists.

He said that the experts will be attempting to learn “how the disease jumped between animals and humans.”