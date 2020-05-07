WATCH: Trump, Pence speak from White House on National Day of Prayer

Donald Trump and Mike Pence delivered remarks at the White House National Day of Prayer Service in the White House Rose Garden.

Watch the livestream in the player above.

The Trump administration has shelved a 17-page report created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report was supposed to be published Friday, but an employee at the agency tells The Associated Press that officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.”