WATCH: Pelosi says White House ‘buried’ CDC guidelines

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the U.S. should have federal standards in place to guide reopening safely as states and regions consider how to lift the lid on the coronavirus lockdowns.

As governments grapple with when to restart their economies, the Trump administration has shelved a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places.

“We find out now that there was a CDC report that had much more comprehensive guidelines, and they buried it in the White House,” said Pelosi.

The 17-page report with detailed instructions on what precautions to take was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told it “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Also on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named five Republicans, including his top deputy and one of Congress’ most combative defenders of President Donald Trump, to a new panel tracking federal coronavirus and economic relief spending.

The second-ranking House Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, will be the party’s leader on the Democratic-dominated panel, McCarthy told reporters. Among those joining Scalise will be Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of Trump’s most loyal and aggressive allies.

McCarthy’s appointees, along with some Democrats that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already named, suggest that the panel will see its share of partisan conflict.