WATCH: Virginia governor holds news briefing amid nationwide protests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference to give an update on the state’s response to the nationwide protests over police brutality and George FLoyd’s death.

Some governors are rejecting President Donald Trump’s request to send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., for a massive militarized show of force in the nation’s capital after several days of unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Several states, including New York and Virginia, have so far rejected the request, with at least one governor citing Trump’s rhetoric about using troops to “dominate” protesters as a reason why. All of those states are led by Democrats. Meanwhile, several other states around the country are sending troops to Washington with more expected in coming days.

The Trump administration has asked multiple states to send troops to Washington at the same time as the president derided many governors as “weak” for not using the National Guard more aggressively in their own states.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam rejected a personal appeal from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday to send thousands of the state’s National Guard members to Washington D.C., the governor’s office said. Northam said he was concerned that the Trump administration would misuse the troops to escalate tensions.

“I am not going to send our men and women in uniform — a very proud National Guard — to Washington for a photo op,” Northam said, referencing an incident Monday when police used tear gas to clear peaceful demonstrators from a park near the White House so Trump could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.