WATCH: ‘You have stolen my childhood,’ climate activist Greta Thunberg tells world leaders

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called out world leaders Monday for failing to implement the necessary measures to stop climate change.

“You’re failing us, but young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you,” Thunberg said in an emotional speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Thunberg has been leading climate strikes across the world since last year. On Friday, she and thousands of young people held protests in New York and around the world ahead of the UN’s meeting of political and business leaders.