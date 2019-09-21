Gen Z has spoken, are world leaders listening?

Nina Joung:

I mean I think the youth kind of bring a more vibrant energy to a discussion that has been happening for decades. But right now I think the youth kind of bring an urgency because as we know they are the future. And there's this pressure of the eleven years that we have before it temperatures increase by three degrees and they're not taking that lightly. And you can see that not just in the amounts of people who are gathering at these strikes but you see it in more lighthearted ways as well like when we were at the strike we saw really just tongue in cheek like sarcastic signs pointing at meme culture even. I mean you can have a Gen Z strike without memes. So just the youth I think are kind of poking fun and bringing to light the fact that adults haven't addressed this as the urgent crisis that it is. And they are stepping up. So.