What Eric Garner case says about federal prosecution of police officers on duty

Katie Benner:

Sure.

I think, if we just take a step back real quick, when this case opened, right after Eric Garner died, you saw the Eastern District of New York almost immediately decide that the case wasn't going to be one they could win. They struggled with it.

Some of the prosecutors, I'm told, based on people who worked on the case, they say that some of the prosecutors didn't even know that they felt that Eric Garner had acted wrongfully.

Very, very soon after that, the Civil Rights Division down here in Washington decided that there was a crime committed and they could prosecute this case, setting off a long-running, years-long battle between these two sides. They just didn't agree.

We saw the case languish. We saw the case get caught up in the Sessions Justice Department, where not a lot was happening because of the Russia distraction and then Sessions' firing.

So, finally, when Bill Barr gets to the Justice Department, when he becomes the U.S. attorney — I'm sorry — when he becomes the attorney general, he now has to clean up this mess.

He held multiple meetings with constituents from both sides. He heard arguments from prosecutors in Brooklyn, arguments from prosecutors in the Civil Rights Division. He reviewed the tape himself multiple times.

And, ultimately, he agreed with the prosecutors in Brooklyn, who were really worried that this wasn't a case that they could bring before a jury and win.