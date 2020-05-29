What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Dan Cooney
Dan Cooney

Read the complaint charging ex-officer Derek Chauvin with George Floyd’s death

Nation

The former Minneapolis police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old complained that he could not breathe before dying later in custody has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to a complaint filed Friday, Derek Chauvin placed his foot on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Of that time, Floyd was not responsive for nearly three minutes.

READ MORE: What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

“Police are trained that this type of restraint with a subject in a prone position is inherently dangerous,” the complaint said.

Authorities in Minnesota announced Friday that Chauvin, one of four officers who was fired for their actions, was taken into custody.

Read the full complaint below.

Dan is the PBS NewsHour's Social Media Editor/Producer.

