EPISODE 3: Bars, babies and a big breakthrough

Over thousands of years, humans built civilizations on every other continent on Earth. But it wasn't until the 1800s that we arrived on Antarctica. Today, it's still a place with no indigenous population, no official government and not a single paved road. And thanks to a unique Cold War diplomatic breakthrough, Antarctica today remains a continent dedicated largely to science. How and why did humans first arrive in Antarctica? And what is it like for the men and women who live there now?