What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivers remarks on foreign policy and national security, in Bloomington, Indiana on June 11, 2019. Photo by John Sommers II/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

2020 candidate Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police

Politics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after a shooting involving a police officer in South Bend, the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

Buttigieg said he changed his campaign schedule to return to South Bend Sunday and hold a late night press conference. He said that the circumstances of the death would be thoroughly investigated, and called on any witnesses of the shooting to come forward and speak to investigators.

“We will be striving to reach out to community members,” Buttigieg said.

The St. Joseph prosecutor’s office, which is investigating, said police responded early Sunday to a call about a suspicious person going through cars.

A police officer confronted a man in a vehicle in an apartment building parking lot. The prosecutor’s office says the man exited the vehicle and approached the officer with a knife raised and the officer opened fire.

The man, identified as 53-year-old Eric Jack Logan of South Bend, died later at a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries.

READ MORE: Study gives broader look into how police killings affect black Americans’ mental health

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 17 Heiress Gloria Vanderbilt dies at age 95

  2. Watch Jun 11 Abused nuns reveal stories of rape, forced abortions

  3. Read Jun 14 10 books besides ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ that tackle racial injustice

  4. Watch Jun 16 Will ‘opportunity zone’ tax breaks help low-income communities?

  5. Read Jun 16 Record number of African migrants coming to Mexican border

Tetrina Blalock on police brutality and demanding respect

Nation Mar 04

The Latest