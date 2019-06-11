Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivers remarks on foreign policy and national security, in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by John Sommers II/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg lays out foreign policy vision

Politics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to repeal the 2001 authorization for use of force in Iraq and Afghanistan, calling it a “blank check” that has led to an “endless war.”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor laid out his foreign policy priorities during a speech Tuesday at Indiana University.

Buttigieg is a former Navy Reserve officer who deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He says when he returned after serving he believed U.S. military involvement there was winding down. He says “the time for a Congress asleep at the switch must come to an end” and the U.S. shouldn’t send troops into conflict without a clear definition of their mission.

Buttigieg says he’d recommit the U.S. to the Iran nuclear deal and treat climate change as a national security issue.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 11 WATCH: Jon Stewart says Congress ‘should be ashamed’ over inaction on helping 9/11 first responders

  2. Read Jun 10 Black Missouri drivers 91% more likely to be stopped, state attorney general finds

  3. Watch Jun 07 What came out of the Mueller report? Here’s what you need to know in 6 minutes

  4. Read Jun 11 WATCH LIVE: Tech giants’ power under scrutiny in House hearing on news, misinformation

  5. Watch Jun 10 The painstaking process of repairing a damaged cathedral

Why Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg believes he’d make a good president

Nation Feb 15

The Latest