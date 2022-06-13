2022 North Dakota Primary Election Results

In North Dakota, Republican Sen. John Hoeven faces an easy battle for his third term against political newcomer Riley Kuntz, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports Hoeven raised more than $3.2 million, while Kuntz, an oil field worker and a newcomer to politics, raised less than $5,000.

For the Democrats, Katrina Christenson, an engineering professor who got her party’s endorsement, is running against Michael Steele, an art and antiques dealer who had not reached out to the party ahead of the state convention to notify them of his intention to run, the AP reports.