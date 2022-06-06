2022 South Dakota Primary Election Results

In South Dakota’s midterm primaries Tuesday, a trio of Republican incumbents face primary challengers running on their political right.

Gov. Kristi Noem, who is considered a future potential White House prospect, is favored to win the GOP nomination. One rival, state legislator Steve Haugaard, has argued that Noem spent more time trying to build a national political profile than focusing on her job at home.

U.S. Sen. John Thune faced Trump’s ire after dismissing the former president’s election fraud claims. However, no well-known challenger has emerged in Thune’s reelection bid. One of his opponents, Mark Mowry, was among the crowd that demonstrated near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the House, Republican state lawmaker Taffy Howard is trying to unseat GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson in the state’s lone district. Johnson touts his conservative voting record while keeping an ability to work across party lines, but Howard has tried to paint him as a foot soldier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, S.D., contributed to this report.