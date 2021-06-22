Centralized voting bill won’t restore public trust in election, Sen. Thune says

Sen. John Thune (R-SD):

Well, I give Joe credit, Judy, for — he's trying his best, but it just starts with a very difficult premise for Republicans.

And that is that it requires the federal government essentially to take over elections from the states. And Republicans, I think, as you know, are very supportive of state sovereignty. Elections have been run by the states, conducted by the states since our country's inception.

And we believe it works there. We believe this legislation is a solution in search of a problem, that there isn't anything out there. We had record turnout in the last election, highest turnout in a presidential election in 2020 since the year 1900, 120 years in American history.

And states are, as they always are most years, looking for ways to improve and strengthen election integrity and security. Some of those ways, it sounds like, are running the wrong — against the grain or Democrats here in Washington.

But I think most states are in the mainstream. They're making changes consistent with their laws, trying to improve people's ability to vote. We want to make sure that every legal vote is counted, that everybody has the opportunity to vote. We also want to make sure that we try and prevent cheating in elections.